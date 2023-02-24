Chinese-invested company makes donation to flood victims in northern Namibia

SWAKOPMUND, Feb. 24 — Chinese-invested mine Swakop Uranium on Thursday donated 11,000 U.S. dollars to Namibia’s National Emergency Disaster Fund to assist flood victims in northern Namibia.

“As we continue with our further exploration, this will allow us to build a positive legacy for the country as a good corporate citizen,” said Qiu Bin, the chief executive officer of Swakop Uranium, while speaking at a donation event held Thursday in the coastal town of Swakopmund. “It is for this reason that Swakop Uranium decided to contribute to National Emergency Disaster Fund to assist the government to provide relief to the affected people.”

According to the Erongo regional governor Neville Andre, corporate entities like Swakop Uranium’s corporate social investments enable the government to provide support to the community in times of crisis. The donation is a welcome gesture as it will go a long way in assisting the affected families,” Andre said at the event.

The donation comes after heavy rains and floods affected over 22,000 people in the northern parts of Namibia earlier this month, with at least seven deaths reported. The Namibian government has declared a state of emergency in the affected areas and has been receiving assistance from various local and international organizations.

Swakop Uranium is a Chinese-invested mine located in the Erongo region of Namibia. It is one of the largest uranium mines in the world and has been in operation since 2017. The mine has been committed to promoting sustainable development in Namibia and has been involved in various corporate social responsibility projects, including education and health initiatives, since its establishment. (Xinhua)