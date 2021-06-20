Namibia’s ruling party to learn from CPC on people-centered development

WINDHOEK, June 20 — Namibia’s ruling party has a lot to learn from the Communist Party of China (CPC) on people-centered development, as well as fighting against poverty in rural areas, the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO)’s Secretary-General Sophia Shaningwa, said on Saturday.

She was speaking at an information-sharing session conducted by the SWAPO’s Party Youth League and the CPC youth members ahead of the CPC’s centenary celebrations for early July.

Shaningwa said Namibia has created programs on fighting against poverty and will be dedicated to implementing them by learning from China, which has successfully reduced poverty in rural areas through its people-centered programs on agriculture, infrastructure development as well as technological advancement.

“The CPC and the SWAPO party have had cordial relations dating back to the years of our liberation struggle where they supported us, and our two governments continue to cooperate on many developmental aspects for the betterment of our people,” she said.

“As a sister party, we want to continue tapping the cooperation of our governments and parties in fostering development for the future,” she added.

Secretary of SWAPO’s Party Youth League Ephraim Nekongo reiterated the need for youth-centered programs on fighting unemployment, improvement of opportunities, reducing inequality, and economic development.

“As a country, we still face challenges in creating employment for our youth,” Nekongo said, expressing hopes to reduce unemployment through cooperation with the CPC.

Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming underscored the need for continued cooperation between the CPC and SWAPO as a means to achieve people-centered development.

Secretary for Economic Affairs of the SWAPO’s Party Youth League and Namibia’s youngest regional governor Marius Sheya said that development is a process that his party is willing to go through in the future.

– Xinhua