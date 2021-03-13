Rwanda ready to host Commonwealth leaders’ meeting: secretariat.

KIGALI, March 13 -- Rwanda is ready to host the forthcoming biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) after one-year postponement due to the impact of COVID-19, the Commonwealth Secretariat of the 54-member Anglophone association said Friday. The meeting scheduled for June offers an opportunity for Commonwealth nations to consider how they can respond to the challenges caused by the pandemic and the climate change, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland told a news conference held here. Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta reaffirmed the country's commitment to organizing a safe and successful event. The global COVID-19 crisis, he said, has deeply shown an urgent need for solidarity and the importance of a more concerted approach to address the current challenges and prepare for the future ones. The CHOGM is the Commonwealth's high-level consultative and policy-making gathering. During the last meeting in London in 2018, Commonwealth countries' leaders selected Rwanda as the host for the next summit. Xinhua