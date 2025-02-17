Angolan president takes over AU chairmanship

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 17 — Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Saturday took over the rotating African Union (AU) chairmanship at the opening of the 38th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of the Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Lourenco replaced the outgoing AU chair, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, who assumed the chairmanship of the continental bloc in February last year during the 37th session of the AU assembly.

In his acceptance speech, the Angolan president expressed his strong resolve to expedite the pan-African bloc’s major aspirations through the promotion of continental unity and socio-economic advancement.

“My vision, on what is essential taking into account the future, is to put an end to conflicts in Africa, address the challenges of unconstitutional changes of government, terrorism, and other challenges related to natural disasters resulting from climate change, as well as diseases and public health threats that are calling upon us to unite our efforts in finding collective solutions,” Lourenco told African leaders in attendance at the AU summit.

Commending the Mauritanian president’s “dynamic and proactive” leadership during his tenure at the helm of the continental body, Lourenco underscored his strong commitment to continuing building from past achievements during his AU chairmanship over the course of 2025.

Meanwhile, Ghazouani highlighted key issues during his one-year chairmanship, ranging from the consolidation of peace and security to strengthening Africa and the AU’s presence on the global stage. He called on African leaders to further strive for peaceful continental development, greater collaboration, and the strengthening of the 55-member continental bloc.

The two-day AU summit, which is underway from Saturday to Sunday, is being held under the AU’s theme for the year 2025: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.” (Xinhua)