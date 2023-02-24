Namibia’s President welcomes US First Lady on tour of Africa

By Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Feb. 24 – President Dr. Hage Geingob welcomed Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, to the State House on Tuesday. The visit was part of Dr. Biden’s tour of several African countries, including Ethiopia and Kenya.

The meeting between the two leaders focused on strengthening the partnership between Namibia and the United States in areas such as health, education, and climate change. During the discussion, President Geingob expressed his gratitude for the continued support of the United States in these important areas.

Dr. Biden, who is a teacher by profession, also visited a school in the Katutura suburb of Windhoek, where she interacted with students and teachers. The school, which is supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), provides education to vulnerable children and youth.

“I am honoured to be here in Namibia and to meet with President Geingob and the wonderful students and teachers at the school,” said Dr. Biden. “Education is a powerful tool that can change lives and transform communities. I am inspired by the work being done here, and I look forward to continued collaboration between our two countries.”

Namibia has a strong relationship with the United States, with the two countries working closely on a range of issues such as health, education, and trade. The United States has provided significant support to Namibia in the areas of health and education, including through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the USAID Education Program.

President Geingob and Dr. Biden’s meeting comes at a time when Namibia is grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a significant impact on the country’s economy and healthcare system. The United States has provided support to Namibia in the fight against COVID-19, including through the donation of medical equipment and supplies.

“We are grateful for the support of the United States in our fight against COVID-19,” said President Geingob. “This pandemic has shown us that we are all interconnected and that we must work together to overcome the challenges we face. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the United States as we work towards a brighter future for all our people.”

The visit by Dr. Biden highlights the strong relationship between Namibia and the United States and underscores the importance of collaboration in addressing the pressing issues facing the world today. As the two countries continue to work together, there is hope for a brighter future for all. – Namibia Daily News