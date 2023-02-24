Botswana and Namibia launch National ID Cards as travel documents at port of entry/exit

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, Feb. 24 — The governments of Botswana and Namibia have launched a new system that allows nationals to use their national identity cards as travel documents when crossing the border between the two countries. This initiative is aimed at facilitating the movement of people and goods between the two neighbouring countries, while also promoting regional integration and trade.

Previously, citizens of both countries had to carry their passports with them when travelling across the border. This often led to delays and inconvenience, especially for frequent travellers who had to go through the process of applying for and renewing their passports.

The use of national identity cards as travel documents is expected to simplify the process of crossing the border and make it more efficient. This will benefit not only the citizens of Botswana and Namibia but also tourists and other visitors who often travel between the two countries.

The launch of this new system was announced by the two countries’ Home Affairs Ministers during a joint press conference held at the border post between Botswana and Namibia. They emphasized the importance of this initiative in strengthening the relations between the two countries and promoting regional integration.

“The launch of this system is a significant milestone in the history of our two countries,” said the Botswana Home Affairs Minister. “It demonstrates our commitment to promoting regional integration and facilitating the movement of people and goods across our borders. We believe that this will help to promote trade and investment between our two countries, which will ultimately benefit our people.”

The Namibian Home Affairs Minister also expressed his support for the new system, saying that it would make travel between the two countries more efficient and convenient. “We are delighted to be partnering with Botswana in this initiative,” he said. “We believe that it will help to promote regional integration and enhance the movement of people and goods between our two countries.”

The launch of this new system is expected to have a positive impact on the economies of both Botswana and Namibia by promoting trade and investment. It is also expected to enhance people-to-people exchanges, cultural exchanges, and tourism between the two countries.

Overall, the use of national identity cards as travel documents is a significant step towards greater regional integration and cooperation between Botswana and Namibia. It is hoped that other countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will follow this example and adopt similar measures to promote regional integration and trade.