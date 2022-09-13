Capricorn Foundation & UNAM Law School Support Children Life Change Orphanage

On Friday, September 9, 2022, the Children Life Change Center and Kindergarten received food supplies and other commodities worth N$10,000.00 from the Capricorn Foundation via the Grotius Firm.

The 4th-year law students that make up the Grotius Firm at the University of Namibia (UNAM) Law School are entrusted with completing a community impact project for evaluation. The Children Life Change Center and Kindergarten were chosen by The Grotius Firm after speaking with a number of Windhoek orphanages. As a result of the COVID-19 shutdown, they were unable to maintain their field in the north, which served as the orphanage’s primary source of income. In order to improve their situation, we then asked stakeholders to make donations to the orphanage, according to Ms. Iyaloo Hamulungu, a lecturer on legal aid and professional ethics.

“By being accountable to ourselves and our stakeholders, the Capricorn Foundation hopes to be a Connector of Positive Change. According to Marlize Horn, executive officer of the Capricorn Foundation, “We hope that this sponsorship will have a positive effect on the Children Life Change Orphanage and Kindergarten’s ability to carry out its mission: to create a safe space for children, to provide health, recreation, and basic education for the over 60 children that it cares for. “We also applaud the Grotius Firm’s efforts to make a difference in our neighbourhoods, and we hope that the spirit of empathy will always be a part of their journey,” Horn said in closing.