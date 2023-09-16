Hotto gives back to his former school

Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND, Sept. 16 — The Deon Hotto Foundation (DHF) recently made a significant donation to the Atlantic Junior Secondary School in Swakopmund, comprising 150 sanitary packs, a brand-new laptop, and a framed Deon Hotto soccer jersey. This act of generosity holds special meaning for Deon Hotto, as he himself was a student at this school during his formative years from grade 4 to 7.

Carl Pesat, the chairperson of DHF, expressed the foundation’s unwavering commitment to creating a brighter future for children. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts in driving lasting change and improving the lives of underprivileged kids in the community.

Pesat highlighted DHF’s mission, which centres on uplifting and inspiring underprivileged children and communities through sports development. The foundation has been actively pursuing this goal since its establishment in 2018. Their support extends to various sectors, including sports clubs, retirement homes, safety houses, and charitable initiatives. Notably, DHF organized the inaugural Deon Hotto Charity Cup to showcase talent and raise funds for charitable causes. Their vision for 2024 includes expanding their efforts to empower the community further.

DHF’s overarching objective is to support and create opportunities for women and children. To achieve this, they organize and host the under-15/17 DHF Youth Cup, which garners support from South African Premier Soccer League clubs, scouts, coaches, and agents. This event aims to identify and nurture talent within the youth.

The foundation is also addressing the shortage of soccer facilities by establishing five-a-side courts in less affluent neighbourhoods across the country. Additionally, they are building a support network for grassroots-level football academies, promoting mobility, and fostering sportsmanship.

Deon Hotto, a Namibian international footballer known for his prowess as a midfielder, is a role model for many young Namibians. He currently plays for the Orlando Pirates and represents the Namibian national team. Hotto’s professional journey began at Swakopmund’s Blue Boys, where he played until 2011. He then moved to Windhoek, joining African Stars from 2012 to 2014. Subsequently, Hotto ventured to South Africa, where he was a key player for Bloemfontein Celtic (2014 to 2018) and also contributed to Bidvest Wits for two years.

Deon Hotto’s foundation is making a tangible difference in the lives of underprivileged children and communities, exemplifying the positive impact of sports and philanthropy.