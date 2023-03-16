Trending Now
Namibia’s inflation at 7.2 percent in February
March 16, 2023

WINDHOEK, March 16 – Namibia’s annual inflation rate rose to 7.2 percent in February 2023, up from 4.5 percent recorded in February 2022, according to data released on Wednesday by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA).

The monthly inflation rate increased by 0.4 percent from the 1.1 percent recorded in January, the Namibia Consumer Price Index for February showed.

The main contributors to the annual inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco.

“The highest changes in the annual inflation rate were mainly witnessed in the categories of food and non-alcoholic beverages (14 percent); transport (9.9 percent); furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house (7.6 percent); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (7.1 percent); miscellaneous goods and services (7 percent); hotels, cafes, and restaurants (5.4 percent), and recreation and culture (5.2 percent),” the NSA said.  (Xinhua)

