Gianni Infantino Re-elected as FIFA President for Four More Years

March 16, 2023

KIGALI, March 16  —  Gianni Infantino has been re-elected as the president of FIFA for another four-year term, after running unopposed at the congress of world football’s governing body. The Swiss-Italian lawyer was confirmed in office by acclamation at the gathering in Kigali, Rwanda. While Infantino is not universally popular among member associations, his re-election was a formality as no other candidate came forward.

The men’s World Cup will increase from 32 teams to 48 for the next edition in North America in 2026, while the women’s World Cup will feature 32 teams for the first time in Australia and New Zealand later this year. Infantino has also announced a projected income of $11bn in the four years up to 2026, compared with $7.5bn in the last four-year cycle ending in 2022.

Infantino’s re-election means that he can seek another term in 2027 until 2031, according to FIFA statutes. While the 52-year-old has been criticized by some European countries, including Germany, Norway, and Sweden, he remains committed to his position. After being confirmed by a standing ovation at the 73rd FIFA Congress, Infantino told delegates, “Being FIFA president is a big honour and privilege, but also a huge responsibility. You can continue to trust my commitment.”

Under Infantino’s leadership, the men’s World Cup will have 48 teams, increasing the number of games and boosting revenue. The women’s World Cup will also feature 32 teams for the first time later this year, marking a significant step forward for women’s football. Infantino has projected an income of $11bn for the four years leading up to 2026, compared with $7.5bn in the last four-year cycle ending in 2022. This additional revenue will enable FIFA to fund more projects and initiatives to support football globally.

In conclusion, Infantino’s re-election will see him continue as the president of FIFA for another four years. While he has faced criticism from some member associations, his commitment to his position remains steadfast. With the upcoming men’s and women’s World Cup events, as well as the projected revenue increase, there is much for FIFA and the football community to look forward to in the coming years.  – Namibia Daily News

