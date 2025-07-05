Trending Now
Monsoon rains kill 66, injure 127 in 10 days across Pakistan
Monsoon rains kill 66, injure 127 in 10 days across Pakistan

July 5, 2025

ISLAMABAD, July 5 — Torrential monsoon rains and flash floods have claimed at least 66 lives and injured 127 others across Pakistan since June 26, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Saturday.

The NDMA confirmed two additional deaths and 10 injuries from rain-related incidents over the past two days, as extreme weather continues to batter parts of the country.

According to the NDMA, the heaviest toll was reported from northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where 24 people, including 11 children, lost their lives.

Fourteen of them were swept away in a flash flood in the Swat Valley last week. In Punjab, 22 people, including 11 children, were killed as heavy rains triggered house collapses and flash floods.

Sindh reported 15 fatalities, while five people died in Balochistan. Three injuries were also reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid ongoing downpours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours in several regions. (Xinhua)

