Time for Trains: Katutura Workers Deserve a Faster Ride to work

Cutting costs, saving time, and easing traffic—why commuter trains could be Windhoek’s game changer

Every morning before sunrise, thousands of Katutura residents squeeze into taxis and minibuses, hustling their way to Windhoek’s CBD and industrial areas. By the time they arrive at work, they’ve already spent a good chunk of their wages on transport, endured traffic jams, and sometimes even arrived late.

But what if there was a better way? Imagine hopping onto a clean, reliable train in Katutura and arriving in town or the industrial areas within minutes—no stress, no rush, and at half the cost of a taxi.

This isn’t a wild dream. Namibia already has a railway network, but it is used mostly for cargo. With some political will and investment, the government could transform part of this system into commuter trains for city workers.

The benefits are obvious. Trains can move hundreds of people at once, easing the pressure on roads that are choked with taxis every morning. Fewer cars mean fewer accidents, less pollution, and smoother traffic for everyone. Most importantly, workers would save money—something that matters now more than ever as living costs continue to rise.

Think about it: a single train from Katutura to Northern or Southern Industrial could take hundreds of workers straight to their jobs. No more waiting in long queues for taxis, no more bargaining for space in an already full minibus. Just an affordable, quick, and safe ride to work. Of course, such a project would require planning, investment, and commitment from government, private investors, and the City of Windhoek. But if Namibia is serious about building a modern, worker-friendly capital city, this is the kind of bold move that could make a real difference.

Katutura workers keep Windhoek’s economy running. They deserve a transport system that respects their time, their money, and their dignity. It’s time for the Namibian government to put the idea of commuter trains on the table—and on the tracks.

Bonifasius Freddy Shikusho is a teacher in Windhoek and this are his personal views.

