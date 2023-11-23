Final Sprint to Nedbank Desert Dash: XCM Championships Pave the Way

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 23 — Gear up for the 2023 Nedbank Namibia National Marathon Championships (XCM) set to unfold at the IJG Trails in Windhoek this Saturday, November 25.

Organized by the Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club in collaboration with the Namibian Cycling Federation, this cycling extravaganza will see over 60 cyclists tackling the challenging trails across various divisions, including e-bikes, sub-veterans, veterans, masters, juniors, and under-16s.

Elanor Grassow of the Namibian Cycling Federation expresses enthusiasm for this race, considering its significance on the Namibian cycling calendar. The inclusion of a national title for the e-bike category in both elite men and women cyclists marks a pioneering development in the event’s history.

Grassow comments, ‘At the Namibian Cycling Federation, we are thrilled about this edition of the XCM races because, for the first time ever, we will have a national title for the e-bike category for elite men and women cyclists.’

The XCM MTB elite races promise intense competition, with overall male and female winners earning valuable Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) points. These champions will also be bestowed with the prestigious Namibian National Champion titles and jerseys, proudly representing Namibia in international cycling competitions.

Selma Kaulinge, Communication and Public Relations Manager at Nedbank Namibia shares her anticipation for the event, particularly because it serves as the final phase leading up to the renowned Nedbank Desert Dash. Kaulinge applauds the collective effort and individual skill that will be on display across different categories, emphasizing the spirit of endurance exhibited by the cyclists.

Kaulinge expresses Nedbank Namibia’s gratitude, stating, ‘From Nedbank Namibia, we would like to thank each contributing partner for their efforts to make this event a success.’

The races will kick off at 06:20 am with the e-bike category, and cyclists interested in participating are encouraged to contact the Namibian Cycling Federation at info@namcf.org. This promises to be an exhilarating event, celebrating the resilience and skill of cyclists navigating the twists and turns with precision.