Namibia ups preparations for Olympic games, targeting at least one gold.

WINDHOEK, Jan. 31-- Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) president, Abner Xoagub on Friday said they have intensified preparations for their athletes headed to the forthcoming Olympic Games to be hosted in Tokyo Japan this year, after they were postponed last year to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. According to Xoagub, Namibia is putting emphasis on making sure that their athletes headed for the Olympic Games are vaccinated as a precautionary measure. He however stressed that vaccination will be carried out at a voluntary basis. The NNOC president said so far athletes who have qualified are legendary marathon runner Helalia Johannes, Jonas Jonas and Trofimis Johannes for boxing, Alexander Miller for cycling. "The athletes are hard at work, preparing for the games. More Namibia n athletes are yet to qualify in athletics, boxing, cycling, gymnastics (trampoline), karate, swimming and wrestling. On behalf of the Olympic committee we wish those athletes all the best in their qualifiers," he said. He said there are also other sporting disciplines with a chance to qualify for the Games including wrestling, short distance running, karate and gymnastics. According to Xoagub, NNOC is also keeping paralytic athletes in shape and are working with the guidelines signed by the International Olympic Committee with the World Health Organization. "We are looking at all avenues and experiences that tally with WHO guidelines on combating COVID-19 to make sure that we meet our end of the bargain in protecting all our athletes. We are also finding ways of making sure that we deal with contact tracing, how do we treat those that might be exposed and we are also regularly engaging with the Japanese government so we are regularly updated on developments," he said. The NNOC president also revealed that Namibia 's main target at the Olympic Games is to win at least one gold medal, a feat that has evaded the country since attaining independence 30 years ago. Xinhua