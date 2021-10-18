Namibian Professor elected President of Pan-African University (PAU)

WINDHOEK, OCTOBER 15 – Namibian Professor Kenneth Kamwi Matengu was Friday elected as President of the Council of the Pan-African University for a three year term, after being favored among five candidates that represent five African Regions. A statement released by Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said that Matengu had seen off competition for the running of the position of President of the PAU council.

“With this election, the AU Executive Council has expressed confidence in the competence and professional capabilities of Professor Matengu,” read the statement.

Matengu who is also University of Namibia’s Vice-Chancellor was elected during the 39th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the

African Union

“The Office of the President of the PAU Council is not a full-time position, and Prof. Matengu will retain his position as Vice-Chancellor of UNAM.” – info@namibiadailynews.info