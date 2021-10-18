Trending Now
Home National Namibian Professor elected President of Pan-African University (PAU)
Namibian Professor elected President of Pan-African University (PAU)
File Photo. Source. www.uti.fi
National

Namibian Professor elected President of Pan-African University (PAU)

October 18, 2021

WINDHOEK, OCTOBER 15 – Namibian Professor Kenneth Kamwi Matengu was Friday elected as President of the Council of the Pan-African University for a three year term, after being favored among five candidates that represent five African Regions. A statement released by Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said that Matengu had seen off competition for the running of the position of President of the PAU council.
“With this election, the AU Executive Council has expressed confidence in the competence and professional capabilities of Professor Matengu,” read the statement.
Matengu who is also University of Namibia’s Vice-Chancellor was elected during the 39th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the
African Union

“The Office of the President of the PAU Council is not a full-time position, and Prof. Matengu will retain his position as Vice-Chancellor of UNAM.” – info@namibiadailynews.info

Post Views: 45
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Joao Lourenco sworn in as Angolan president

September 26, 2017

Namibia waivers import duty on oxygen amid rising...

June 25, 2021

Mannetti concerned over Zambia threat

July 18, 2018

Germany wants to restrict travel with UK and...

December 21, 2020

Kapia, //Gases and Blaauws sentenced to pay fines

July 5, 2018

Rehoboth teenage rape suspects released

May 30, 2018

Algeria’s anti-terror troops kill terrorist in operation

April 4, 2018

Dutchman’s 95,000-km electric vehicle journey ends in Sydney

April 8, 2019

Woman stabbed to death over cellphone at Grootfontein

June 4, 2018

Namibia eases COVID-19 prevention measures as new cases,...

August 13, 2021