Negotiators at Iran-U.S. talks form working groups on final peace deal — Qatari ministry

DOHA, June 21– Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said on Sunday that the parties to the Iran-U.S. talks in Switzerland had established technical groups to negotiate the terms of a final peace deal between Tehran and Washington, which is due within 60 days of negotiations.

Specialized technical groups have been formed to “negotiate the terms of a final agreement, which will cover all aspects of the memorandum of understanding (MoU),” Al-Ansari told the Qatar News Agency.

Monitoring groups have also been set up to oversee implementation of the MoU between Iran and the United States and “monitor progress toward concluding the final agreement,” he added.

Qatar announced on Sunday the launch of the Lake Lucerne talks and the first meeting of a high-level committee bringing together representatives from the United States, Iran, Qatar, and Pakistan to advance negotiations toward a comprehensive and lasting agreement.

Al-Ansari added that Qatar, as a mediator, would continue working with Pakistan and all relevant parties to foster a positive environment conducive to the success of the talks.

Following months of deadly conflict, Iran and the United States last week announced the finalization of the MoU on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon.

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