Namibian president urges action against gender-based violence

WINDHOEK, March 9– Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Sunday called for stronger action to address gender-based violence and other persistent inequalities affecting women and girls, as the country joined the global community in commemorating International Women’s Day.

In a message marking the occasion, Nandi-Ndaitwah said gender-based violence, economic inequalities and harmful social attitudes continue to affect many women and girls, stressing the need for coordinated efforts to tackle these challenges.

The president said the day, commemorated this year under the theme “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls,” serves as a reminder not only to celebrate the achievements of women but also to reflect on the work that remains to achieve full gender equality.

“Addressing these challenges requires continued effort and cooperation from the government, civil society, traditional leaders, private sector, and the broader community,” she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said that Namibia has made significant progress since gaining independence, with women increasingly contributing to national development across sectors such as government, business, agriculture, and education.

She also stressed Namibia‘s commitment to advancing women’s empowerment in line with global frameworks such as the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, adopted at the 1995 World Conference on Women, while encouraging women and girls to pursue their ambitions.

Empowering women and girls is not only a matter of fairness but also essential for national development, Nandi-Ndaitwah said, noting that stronger families, resilient communities and sustainable growth depend on equal opportunities for all. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

