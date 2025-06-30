Increased Staffing and Hours for Health Centers to Improve Patient Care

by John K WaDisho

Windhoek, June 30– The Minister of Health and Social Services, Hon. Dr. Esperance Luvindao, announced the launch of the MHSS Decongestion Strategy’s first phase.

To decrease patient waiting times at Katutura Health Centre (KHC), the number of doctors on the night shift will increase from three to five, as demand peaks between 19:00 and midnight when other clinics are closed.

From July 1, 2025, Okuryangava Health Centre and Otjomuise Clinic will extend their operating hours to 07:00 to 19:00 daily.

Okuryangava will transition to 24-hour service starting August 1, 2025, with Maxuilili Clinic aiming for 24-hour operation by October 1, 2025.

Additionally, eleven medical officers from the private sector will provide pro-bono services at KHC from 19:00 to 23:00, beginning July 1, 2025.

The Minister expressed gratitude to these private sector doctors for their commitment, emphasizing their role in supporting the nation during challenging times.

The participating doctors include: Dr. Julia Pehanafo Kamati, Dr. Magdalena S.N Kapofi, Dr. Cornelia Ndifon, Dr. Saara Indileni Nasheya, Dr. Hileni C.N Shailemo, Dr. Helao N. Silas, Dr. Nikanor N. Shapaka, Dr. Mclin T Rusakaniko, Dr. Tangi K.K Shiweva, Dr. Rovisa P. Shikomba, and Dr. Johanna Nelumbu.

The MHSS aims to extend these initiatives across all regions to address high patient volumes effectively. Namibia Daily News

