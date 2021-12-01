Old Mutual appoints Toini Muteka as new Human Capital Executive

Trending Now
Business

December 1, 2021

WINDHOEK, DEC 1 -Old Mutual on Wednesday announced the appointment of Toini Muteka as the new Human Capital Executive, as from 1 December 2021. In her new role Toini will direct and manage all human capital strategies and plans as a member of the Old Mutual Namibia Executive team.

Toini comes with a wealth of experience spanning over 15 years in the human capital management space, having worked at leading organisations namely Mobile Telecommunication Limited (MTC) and Vivo Energy Namibia, where she served in the capacity of Country Human Resources Manager for over seven years. Moreover, she serves as a Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chairperson for MTC Limited.

Academically, Toini holds a Post Graduate in Business Management and Administration from the University of Stellenbosch Business School, a Bachelor of Technology in Human Resources Management and a National Diploma in Human Resources Management from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). Additionally, Toini is pursuing a Master’s in Business Management and Administration at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

“I believe that with her eagerness and commitment to achieving success as well as her leadership skills, talent, performance and discipline management, in addition to staff mentoring and coaching we stand to benefit from her experience. As Old Mutual we are so excited to have such a youthful member on our Executive team” says Tassius Chigariro, Group Chief Executive Officer, Old Mutual. – Old Mutual Namibia

