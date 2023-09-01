Namibian Logistic Association Questions New Groundhandler’s Capabilities

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 1 — Cargo Operations Resume at Windhoek International Airport Following Overnight Groundhandling Service Transition

Cargo operations at Windhoek International Airport have now resumed after certain airlines temporarily suspended services in response to the abrupt replacement of the airport’s ground handling services provider on August 19, 2023.

The newly appointed ground handler, Paragon Aviation Services, currently lacks IATA ACC3/RA3/KC cargo security manager validation, though it has obtained certification from the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The decision to replace Menzies Aviation (Namibia) with Paragon has sparked criticism from the Namibian Logistic Association (NLA), which has raised concerns about Paragon’s qualifications and experience in handling cargo operations at Windhoek International.

Furthermore, the NLA has urged the NCAA to furnish additional information regarding Paragon’s security clearance and whether the company has undergone the necessary audits by international aviation firms.

The NCAA has clarified that Paragon is certified to manage cargo operations at Windhoek International, with the exception of the RA3 certification required for cargo exports to the European Union.

The NCAA has indicated that Paragon is actively working to obtain RA3 certification and that cargo exports to the EU can still be processed via alternative routes.

The substitution of Menzies with Paragon has also disrupted passenger operations at Windhoek International, leading to the diversion of three flights to Johannesburg on August 19 due to airport chaos.

However, the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has confirmed that passenger operations have returned to their usual state.

The NAC has justified the decision to replace Menzies with Paragon in an effort to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Nevertheless, Menzies has legally challenged the decision, and a court hearing is scheduled for September 1, 2023.

The incident at Windhoek International serves as a reminder of the critical importance of having a reliable and experienced ground-handling provider. The transitional disruptions have adversely affected airlines, passengers, and the Namibian economy.

It is imperative that the NCAA and the NAC ensure Paragon meets the stringent operational standards demanded at Windhoek International. Additionally, the Namibian government should contemplate establishing a regulatory framework for ground-handling services in Namibia to mitigate potential similar issues in the future.