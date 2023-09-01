Namibia launches pilot bicycle project to introduce cost-effective, energy-efficient mobility

WINDHOEK, Sept. 1 — Namibia on Thursday launched a pilot bicycle project aimed at introducing affordable and energy-efficient mobility solutions through electric bikes.

The EBikes4Windhoek Pilot, an initiative of the capital city of Windhoek, is set to promote sustainable transportation choices and enhance the accessibility and visibility of bicycles in the city.

The pilot project will involve the participation of 18 students from the Namibia University of Science and Technology and 18 students from the University of Namibia, who were selected through a rigorous application process.

These students will actively engage in the project for three months and retain possession of the electric bicycles during this period and the project team will evaluate the efficiency of cycling for daily commuting, assess safety measures, and compare transportation costs for the participating students.

If the pilot project proves successful, the municipal authority will explore the possibility of extending the use of bicycles to the wider public.

Renewable energy-powered vehicles and other electric mobility transport modes “are likely to shape the future of mobility in Namibia — replacing old vehicles that use conventional fuels,” Windhoek Mayor Joseph Uapingene said at the launching ceremony.

The E-bikes are equipped with a battery and motor to provide additional support to riders, making them ideal for navigating Windhoek’s hilly terrain, covering long distances or tackling hot weather conditions, all of which are common in the region.

Currently, there are limited public transportation choices, and low-income households in Windhoek allocate up to a quarter of their income to transportation expenses, according to the municipal authority. (Xinhua)