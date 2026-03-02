Trending Now
Sri Lanka extends tourist visas, sets up special center for overseas workers amid Middle East crisis
Sri Lanka extends tourist visas, sets up special center for overseas workers amid Middle East crisis

March 2, 2026

COLOMBO, March 2 — Sri Lanka on Sunday announced a package of measures to protect visitors in the country and support Sri Lankan migrant workers overseas amid the tense situation in the Middle East.

A statement issued by the President’s Media Division (PMD) said tourists currently in Sri Lanka will receive a free two-week extension of visa validity to ease practical difficulties caused by travel disruptions in the Middle East.

The government also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work with relevant embassies to provide necessary facilities for tourists and ensure their safety and welfare.

With airspace closures reported in several Middle Eastern countries, the Foreign Affairs Ministry will coordinate with airlines to explore alternative routes to help tourists return home.

Officials also said they will discuss alternative travel options to ensure visitors planning to come to Sri Lanka can arrive without disruption. Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment opened a special operations center for migrant workers abroad, the PMD said.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said it has coordinated with Sri Lankan diplomatic missions across the Middle East to establish an integrated mechanism, with missions and the foreign employment bureau on standby to respond to emergencies.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

