Namibian Consumers Face Higher Prices as Inflation Rises to 4.7%

WINDHOEK, Oct. 1 – In August 2023, Namibia’s annual inflation rate experienced an uptick, rising to 4.7% from the previous month’s near 1-1/2-year low of 4.5% in July. This acceleration in inflation was primarily attributed to the increasing prices in the food and beverage sector.

Specifically, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages exhibited a 10% increase in August, slightly lower than the 10.5% recorded in July. The recreation and culture sector also witnessed a price rise, with a 9.7% uptick in August compared to 9.9% in July. Restaurant and hotel prices followed suit, registering a 7.8% increase in August, up from 5.3% in July. Additionally, alcoholic beverage and tobacco prices showed a rise, with a 7.9% increase in August, compared to 6.9% in July.

Conversely, transportation costs decreased once again, falling by 2.2% in August from 2.5% in July. On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased by 0.4% in August, slightly up from the 0.3% uptick observed in the preceding month.

The rise in inflation is of concern to the Bank of Namibia, which has been striving to maintain inflation within its target range of 2% to 6%. To combat rising inflation, the bank has implemented five interest rate hikes this year to cool the economy.

The Bank of Namibia is scheduled to release its updated inflation forecast on September 15, and it is expected to revise its projection upwards, given the recent inflationary trends.

This increase in inflation poses challenges for Namibian consumers who are already grappling with the cost of living. The steady rise in living expenses over recent months has made it increasingly difficult for many Namibians to afford basic necessities.

To alleviate the burden on consumers, the Namibian government has introduced some measures, such as reducing fuel prices and providing subsidies on food and electricity. However, these steps have not been sufficient to counterbalance the overall cost of living.

To better assist consumers in coping with the rising cost of living, the Namibian government should consider further interventions. Additionally, addressing the root causes of inflation, including supply chain disruptions and the increasing prices of food items, should be a priority for long-term economic stability.