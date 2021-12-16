Namibia’s annual inflation up 4.1 percent in November

WINDHOEK, Dec. 16 — Namibia’s annual inflation rate increased by 4.1 percent in November, up from 2.2 percent recorded in November 2020, Namibia Statistics Agency said on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, the inflation rate rose to 0.6 percent, compared to 0.2 percent recorded a month earlier, In the agency said in its November consumer price index bulletin.

The main contributors to the annual inflation rate were transport (1.6 percentage points) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.0 percentage points), the agency said.

For the period of November 2020 to November 2021, the lowest rate of -0.2 percent was witnessed in the month of August 2021 and the highest rate of 0.9 percent was posted in the month of January 2021, it said.

The highest monthly percentage changes recorded in November 2021 were mainly reflected in alcoholic beverages and tobacco (2.0 percent), transport (1.5 percent), and health (0.9 percent), the agency said. (Xinhua)