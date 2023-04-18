Namibian Cheetah Oban Escapes Kuno National Park for Second Time in Two Weeks

Staff Writer

BHOPAL, April 18 — Namibian Cheetah, Oban, on the loose again in India’s Kuno National Park (KNP), has become a cause of concern for the park authorities. The male cheetah slipped out of the KNP enclosures for the second time within two weeks, and this time it was spotted 15 km away in the neighbouring Shivpuri Forest division. The park authorities had to bring him back from a nearby farm in the village after five days of effort when he went missing the first time.

Oban’s movements are being monitored by the forest officials to locate his whereabouts. They say that the cheetah does not pose any threat to humans, and humans do not pose a threat to it. However, the park authorities are accountable to ensure his safety and are on their toes to ensure he returns to his habitat.

The forest officials have decided not to tranquillize Oban this time as it may affect his health. They have observed that Namibian cheetahs prefer water-logged fields and river valleys over dense forest forests. Last week, Oban was spotted sitting in the cool patches of the river valley or under the shade of trees before exploring beyond the protected area under KNP on Saturday night. However, by the next morning, he was found to have ventured 15 km away from the protected zone.

Oban, one of the eight Namibian cheetahs, has become a popular attraction for tourists in Kuno National Park. The park authorities have urged visitors to be cautious and follow the park rules to ensure their safety as well as that of the wild animals. Meanwhile, forest officials are monitoring Oban’s movements to ensure his safe return to KNP.

– Namibia Daily News