Trending Now
Home NationalWildlife Namibian Cheetah Oban Escapes Kuno National Park for Second Time in Two Weeks
Namibian Cheetah Oban Escapes Kuno National Park for Second Time in Two Weeks
Wildlife

Namibian Cheetah Oban Escapes Kuno National Park for Second Time in Two Weeks

April 18, 2023

Staff Writer

BHOPAL, April 18 — Namibian Cheetah, Oban, on the loose again in India’s Kuno National Park (KNP), has become a cause of concern for the park authorities. The male cheetah slipped out of the KNP enclosures for the second time within two weeks, and this time it was spotted 15 km away in the neighbouring Shivpuri Forest division. The park authorities had to bring him back from a nearby farm in the village after five days of effort when he went missing the first time.

Oban’s movements are being monitored by the forest officials to locate his whereabouts. They say that the cheetah does not pose any threat to humans, and humans do not pose a threat to it. However, the park authorities are accountable to ensure his safety and are on their toes to ensure he returns to his habitat.

The forest officials have decided not to tranquillize Oban this time as it may affect his health. They have observed that Namibian cheetahs prefer water-logged fields and river valleys over dense forest forests. Last week, Oban was spotted sitting in the cool patches of the river valley or under the shade of trees before exploring beyond the protected area under KNP on Saturday night. However, by the next morning, he was found to have ventured 15 km away from the protected zone.

Oban, one of the eight Namibian cheetahs, has become a popular attraction for tourists in Kuno National Park. The park authorities have urged visitors to be cautious and follow the park rules to ensure their safety as well as that of the wild animals. Meanwhile, forest officials are monitoring Oban’s movements to ensure his safe return to KNP.

Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 117
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibian cheetah falls ill in India

January 27, 2023

Namibia kills 134 animals to curb human wildlife...

March 31, 2022

Namibia collars desert elephants to monitor movement and...

December 17, 2021

Curbing illegal wildlife trade in Namibia could contribute...

June 24, 2022

Namibian cheetah Shasha dies at MP’s Kuno National...

March 28, 2023

Rwanda receives 30 white rhinos from South Africa

November 29, 2021

Namibia wild horses thriving after rains

July 13, 2019

Namibia introduces revised accommodation rates for locals, SADC...

October 10, 2022

Namibia says to proceed with planned auction of 170...

January 27, 2021

Namibian Cheetah Gives Birth to Four Cubs in...

March 29, 2023