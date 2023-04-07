Namibian Cheetah Oban Roams Out of Kuno National Park, Finally Captured

By Staff Reporter

Shillong, April 7 — Namibian cheetah, Oban, has been successfully captured and returned to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh after wandering away from the park and spending five days in the nearby forest. Oban was one of four cheetahs from Namibia that were reintroduced into the wild at the park, with Elton and Freddie, two other male cheetahs, also successfully released into the wild.

Oban’s disappearance was noted on April 2, when he was discovered in Jhar Baroda Village, Vijaypur, which is 20 kilometres away from Kuno National Park. He was observed the following day in Parwati Baroda Village, drinking water from a river. On Tuesday, he returned to the limits of the national park, but unfortunately, he arrived in the buffer zone close to the Nahad-Silpura region rather than the park. Oban then travelled to the Piparwas forest in the Pohri tehsil and stayed there for two days.

The forest department officials worked tirelessly to rescue Oban from the Shivpuri district forest, where he was found, and bring him back to the park. They found him and brought him back to the park on Thursday. Oban is believed to have gone in search of a black deer, which is likely what led him outside the park’s boundaries.

The reintroduction of cheetahs into Kuno National Park is part of an effort to increase their numbers in India. Historically, cheetahs were found throughout India, but hunting and habitat loss have led to their extinction in the country. The successful reintroduction of cheetahs into Kuno National Park is a significant step towards bringing the species back to India and restoring the natural balance of the ecosystem.

The capture and return of Oban to Kuno National Park is a success story that demonstrates the efforts of the forest department officials to protect and conserve wildlife. It is a reminder of the importance of preserving natural habitats and protecting endangered species. The successful reintroduction of cheetahs in Kuno National Park is a testament to the hard work of the officials and their dedication to protecting India’s wildlife. It is hoped that this success will continue, and more species will be reintroduced into their natural habitats in India, thereby preserving the country’s rich biodiversity for generations to come. – Namibia Daily News

