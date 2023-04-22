Reintroduced cheetahs may occupy entire national park, warn scientists from Namibia

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, April 22 — Namibian top scientists have raised concerns that the re-introduction of cheetahs to India was planned without considering their spatial ecology, which may lead to conflicts with local people. The scientists, from the Cheetah Research Project of Leibniz-IZW in Namibia, warned that more felines may venture out soon as the size of their habitat is small compared to the space needed for the free movement of the predators. They noted that Kuno National Park, where the cheetahs have been released, is an unfenced wilderness area spread over an area of 750 square kilometres, and it is likely that the released animals will move far beyond the park’s boundaries and cause conflicts with neighbouring villages.

The re-introduction of cheetahs to India comes 70 years after their extinction in the country. A total of 20 cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa have been introduced to Kuno National Park since last year to establish a free-ranging population. However, the scientists in their letter published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice criticized the re-introduction plan, stating that it was done without considering the spatial ecology of the cheetahs.

Spatial ecology addresses the fundamental effects of space on the movement of individual species and on the stability of multispecies communities. The scientists pointed out that in southern Africa, cheetahs live in a stable socio-spatial system with widespread territories and densities of less than one individual per 100 square kilometres. The plan for cheetahs in Kuno National Park assumes that the high prey density will sustain high cheetah densities, even though there is no evidence for that, they said.

The carrying capacity for cheetahs under natural conditions is usually between 0.2 and 1 adult per 100 square kilometres. Based on their research results from a long-term study of the spatial behaviour of cheetahs in Namibia, as well as comparable work in East Africa, scientists have warned against overestimating the carrying capacity of the area.

Male cheetahs follow two different spatial tactics. Territory holders occupy territories consisting of a collection of important communication hotspots, while males without territories (”floaters”) move and live between existing territories, as do females, with occasional forays into territories to access important information at marking sites. The territories do not border each other, and their centres are always about 20 to 23 kilometres apart.

The scientists predicted that the reintroduced cheetahs will most likely be found far outside the national park and could come into conflict with farmers in the vicinity of the park. The researchers added that the deeply rooted behaviour of the felines will lead to a system in India with territories about 20 to 23 kilometres apart. “This distance is independent of the actual size of the territories or the prey base,” said Bettina Wachter from the Cheetah Research Project.

In conclusion, the re-introduction of cheetahs to India should be done in a well-thought-out and planned manner, considering the spatial ecology of the felines. This will ensure that the animals can coexist peacefully with the local people and avoid conflicts. It is crucial to balance the conservation of endangered species with the needs of the local communities to promote sustainable development. – Namibia Daily News