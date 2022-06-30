Trending Now
Namibian beef export arrives in Ghana
National

June 30, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 30 — Namibia’s state-owned meat processing and marketing firm Meatco’s first consignment of local beef has arrived at Tema port in Accra, Ghana, an official said Thursday.
This is the first time that Namibian beef has entered the Ghanaian market, Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Executive Director, Penda Naanda said in a statement.
The ministry continues to enhance its economic diplomacy and create market access for Namibian products, he said, adding that this achievement is a significant boost for bilateral trade between Namibia and Ghana.
The meat is being imported by the Abanga Farms and Food Systems, a Ghanaian company that has signed a contract with Meatco as a sole distributor, he said.
Namibia and Ghana signed a cooperation framework agreement last year for the country to start exporting meat to Ghana on the back of building the African Continental Free Trade Area.
Namibia recorded an increase of 76.9 percent year on year in beef meat product exports in May 2022, a report by the Meat Board of Namibia showed.
Namibia also exports beef to Europe, the United States of America, China, and South Africa.  (Xinhua)

