Brazil’s three military chiefs resign: Defense Ministry

BRASILIA, March 31 -- Brazil's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday announced the resignation of the commanders of the three branches of the armed forces: Army General Edson Pujol, Navy Admiral Ilques Barbosa and Air Force Lieutenant-Brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez. In the statement, the ministry did not provide the reason for their departure or announce their successors. It is the first time since 1985 that the commanders of all three branches have left their posts at the same time without being part of a government power transition. The announcement came a day after Gen. Fernando Azevedo e Silva stepped down as Defense Minister. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced six changes to his cabinet on Monday.