Namibian and South African Cyclists Triumph at Nedbank XC1 Race Series

By Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND, May 3 — Namibian Elite Men’s Mountain Bike Cyclist, Alex Miller, and South African Elite Women Cyclist, Candice Lill, emerged as winners in the Elite Men and Women’s race, respectively, at the second round of the Nedbank XC Race Series. The cyclists each received a total of 60 UCI points, boosting their rankings on the UCI World Ranking. Miller finished in 1 hour 31 minutes and 42 seconds, while Lill finished in 1 hour 15 minutes and 21 seconds.

In the Junior XCO race, Namibian Junior Women’s Cyclist, Ada Kahl, and South African Junior Men’s Cyclist, Ambrosi Massimiliano, emerged victorious, accumulating 80 UCI points each.

The race, which featured top cyclists from Namibia, South Africa, and Lesotho, saw riders competing in different categories. The event was officiated by Namibian Cycling Federation Executive Member, Andreas Simon, who praised the federation’s commitment to cycling development.

In his remarks at the prize-giving ceremony, Nedbank Namibia Head of Marketing and Communications, Gernot de Klerk, expressed the bank’s pride in supporting Namibian cycling.

De Klerk also commended the organizing teams, the Namibian Cycling Federation, and Rock and Rut for their efforts in making the event a success. He highlighted the significance of international participation, which featured the largest field the event has seen. – Namibia Daily News