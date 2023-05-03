Indongo Ford Salesperson Wins Top Award at Bank Windhoek’s Annual Northern Selekt Sales Awards

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 3 — Bank Windhoek’s Head of Specialist Finance, Saara Shivute, emphasised the importance of building long-lasting partnerships beyond transactions during the Bank Windhoek annual Northern Selekt Sales Awards held in Oshakati on Wednesday, 26 April 2023. Shivute praised the vehicle industry for its resilience despite challenges, including supply chain disruptions, volatile interest rates and high fuel prices, which have impacted sales in Namibia’s limited market. The winners of the awards were Anton Kandjimi from Indongo Ford, who received the Award of Excellence as the Top Salesperson of the Year, followed by Nikanor Shindombo from Indongo Toyota Ongwediva, who was announced as the second-best Salesperson of the Year, and Abed Wapota from Pupkewitz Volkswagen, Ongwediva, who received the third-place award. Together, the trio brought in 35 top deals to Bank Windhoek in 2022.

Ongwediva’s Pupkewitz Volkswagen won the gold award for leading Dealership of the Year with 21 top deals, while Oshakati’s Pupkewitz Toyota and Indongo Ford shared the joint silver award, with 20 deals each. Ongwediva Indongo Toyota received the bronze prize with 18 sales. The northern dealerships brought 59 deals to Bank Windhoek in 2022.

When asked about their approach, Kandjimi and Shindombo attributed their success to hard work and perseverance. They noted that the motor vehicle industry in the north is highly competitive and that it is crucial to remain relevant and work closely with Bank Windhoek, which offers reasonable financing options and values good service. They expressed their appreciation for the award ceremony, which encourages them to keep striving for excellence.

In her closing remarks, Shivute acknowledged the complexity and pressures facing the industry and thanked the attendees for their contribution. The Bank Windhoek annual Northern Selekt Sales Awards, now in its fourth edition, recognises the dealerships and salespersons in the automotive industry for their commitment, loyalty and support to Bank Windhoek and its customers during the Bank’s 2022 financial year. – Namibia Daily News