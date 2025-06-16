Trending Now
Home Feature President Nandi-Ndaitwah Reflects on Children’s Rights in Namibia
President Nandi-Ndaitwah Reflects on Children’s Rights in Namibia
FeatureNational

President Nandi-Ndaitwah Reflects on Children’s Rights in Namibia

June 16, 2025

By John K WaDisho

Windhoek, June 16– In a message commemorating the Day of the African Child, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah reflects on the legacy of the 1976 Soweto uprising, emphasizing the inherent rights of children to quality education and linguistic expression.

The theme for this year, ‘Planning and Budgeting for Children’s Rights: Progress Since 2010,’ serves as a guide to evaluate Namibia’s journey in child welfare against the backdrop of Agenda 2063.

Committed to the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, the Namibian Government strives to align national aspirations with continental child protection goals, highlighting advancements in education and healthcare services for children.

While acknowledging progress in Early Childhood Development programs, the President urges collaboration among all sectors to address ongoing challenges such as Gender-Based Violence, child labor, and malnutrition.

On this significant day, she calls for a renewed commitment to prioritize children’s well-being, ensuring their education, protection, and empowerment for a brighter future.

Source: Namibian Presidency

Post Views: 114
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Last chance to apply: the 7th Atoms Empowering...

January 31, 2024

CRAN Enhances Telecom Equipment Standards with NamRA Partnership

December 5, 2024

Exciting News for Namibia: The Launch of 1XBet

May 15, 2025

Presidency Provides Clarity on the Editorial of The...

April 1, 2025

Customizing Life Cover: A Personalized Approach to Financial...

September 12, 2023

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and His Wife in Hot...

March 13, 2025

Namibia explores new int’l markets to boost tourism

May 7, 2025

Namibia renews commitment to sustaining HIV response amid...

May 7, 2025

Chelsea signs England U21 striker Delap

June 5, 2025

Namibia to invest in sports infrastructure for youth...

April 19, 2025