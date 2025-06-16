President Nandi-Ndaitwah Reflects on Children’s Rights in Namibia

By John K WaDisho

Windhoek, June 16– In a message commemorating the Day of the African Child, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah reflects on the legacy of the 1976 Soweto uprising, emphasizing the inherent rights of children to quality education and linguistic expression.

The theme for this year, ‘Planning and Budgeting for Children’s Rights: Progress Since 2010,’ serves as a guide to evaluate Namibia’s journey in child welfare against the backdrop of Agenda 2063.

Committed to the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, the Namibian Government strives to align national aspirations with continental child protection goals, highlighting advancements in education and healthcare services for children.

While acknowledging progress in Early Childhood Development programs, the President urges collaboration among all sectors to address ongoing challenges such as Gender-Based Violence, child labor, and malnutrition.

On this significant day, she calls for a renewed commitment to prioritize children’s well-being, ensuring their education, protection, and empowerment for a brighter future.

Source: Namibian Presidency

