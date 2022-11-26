Namibia to intensify fight against wildlife crime during festive season

WINDHOEK, Nov. 26 — Namibia will step up efforts against wildlife crime in the country during this year’s festive season, an official said Saturday.

Romeo Muyunda, spokesperson of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT), said Namibia has observed that in the past poachers took advantage of the festive season to undertake criminal activities of poaching rhinos, pangolins, elephants, and other species.

Muyunda said even though Namibia continues to record successes in the fight against wildlife crime, poaching of high valued species remains a concern.

“In 2022 to date, Namibia recorded 63 rhinos poached, which include 15 on custodianship farms, 22 on private farms, and 26 in the Etosha National Park,” Muyunda said.

Interventions have been put in place across the country under the leadership of the MEFT to fight wildlife crime. (Xinhua)