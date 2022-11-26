Trending Now
Home NationalWildlife Namibia to intensify fight against wildlife crime during festive season
Namibia to intensify fight against wildlife crime during festive season
Wildlife

Namibia to intensify fight against wildlife crime during festive season

November 26, 2022

WINDHOEK, Nov. 26 — Namibia will step up efforts against wildlife crime in the country during this year’s festive season, an official said Saturday.
Romeo Muyunda, spokesperson of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT), said Namibia has observed that in the past poachers took advantage of the festive season to undertake criminal activities of poaching rhinos, pangolins, elephants, and other species.
Muyunda said even though Namibia continues to record successes in the fight against wildlife crime, poaching of high valued species remains a concern.
“In 2022 to date, Namibia recorded 63 rhinos poached, which include 15 on custodianship farms, 22 on private farms, and 26 in the Etosha National Park,” Muyunda said.
Interventions have been put in place across the country under the leadership of the MEFT to fight wildlife crime. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 30
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hyenas attack five villagers, kill five goats in...

April 29, 2019

Namibian conservationist wins award for conservation in Africa

November 25, 2021

Botswana president defends policy to resume elephant hunting

May 26, 2019

African Elephant Coalition urges Japan to close ivory...

June 17, 2019

14 people killed by crocodiles in past 4...

April 15, 2019

Ending rhino poaching in Namibia calls for concerted...

August 5, 2022

NWR launches NamLeisure Corporate card.

July 1, 2020

Rwanda receives 30 white rhinos from South Africa

November 29, 2021

May 24, 2019

Old Mutual helps to combat wildlife crime through...

August 10, 2021