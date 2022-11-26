DRC to hold presidential election in December 2023

Trending Now
POLITICS

November 26, 2022

KINSHASA, Nov. 26 — The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced on Saturday the next presidential election will be held on December 20, 2023.
This announcement was made during an official ceremony organized Saturday in DRC’s capital Kinshasa where Denis Kadima, president of the CENI, also made public the calendars for legislative, provincial and local elections. (Xinhua)

