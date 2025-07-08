Zimbabwe rugby captain optimistic of Africa Cup title defense

KAMPALA, July 8– Zimbabwe national rugby team captain Hilton Mudariki says he is optimistic that his side can defend its Africa Cup title and secure direct qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Zimbabwe will take to the field on Tuesday in the first quarterfinal against Morocco, as the 2025 Africa Cup takes center stage in Uganda.

Eight teams will compete from July 8 to 18 at the Mandela National Stadium, with the overall winner receiving a slot at the 2027 World Cup.

“We are excited about the challenge ahead and we know it will be a tough task. We’ve put in the work, now it’s just about getting down to win on the pitch,” Mudariki told Xinhua on Monday.

Mudariki acknowledged that every other side will be eager to dethrone his team. “This year is even more special because the tournament acts as a World Cup qualifier.

We shall do everything possible to win our matches and retain the title and book a ticket to the World Cup,” he added. Zimbabwe has not played in a Rugby World Cup since 1991.

“We know it has been long since we have qualified for the World Cup and this is another opportunity to play our hearts out and hold the national flag high,” added Mudariki.

Head coach Piet Benade added that last year’s title-winning team will form the basis of this year’s lineup. “We are fortunate we have most of the players who won the title last year on this team, and hopefully the good memories from last year will motivate the team to push harder,” he said.

Besides Mudariki, Zimbabwe’s other key players include winger Matt McNab, who plays in the second tier of English rugby, as well as fly-half Lenience Tambwera and Australian-born scrum-half Ian Prior.

Victory for Zimbabwe against Morocco will see them take on the winner between Uganda and Kenya in the semifinal. In other quarterfinals, Namibia will take on Senegal, while Algeria faces Cote d’Ivoire. (Xinhua)

