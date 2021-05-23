Tigers NC Leads the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League.

Windhoek, May 23–Tiger Netball club beat Eleven Arrows Netball Club 62-30 to extend their lead in the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League on Saturday league games played at the Olympia stadium in Windhoek . Tigers showed their dominant in the league with exciting shots as they cruise pass the coastal team in style.

Dollar stars suffered their third defeat in the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League by 31-40 to Rebel Netball Club.

It was a good day in the office for Rebels Netball Club as they managed to collect maximum points over the weekend by defeating young stars Netball Club by 40-34 puting them fifth in MTC Namibia Netball Premier League.

Namibia Correctional Services Netball Club thrashed Golden Girls Netball Club 79-21 to move second in the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info