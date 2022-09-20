Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Namibia names final 25-man squad for U23 AFCON qualifier against Angola.
Namibia names final 25-man squad for U23 AFCON qualifier against Angola.
Sports

Namibia names final 25-man squad for U23 AFCON qualifier against Angola.

September 20, 2022

WINDHOEK, Sept. 20 — Namibia’s Under-23 national football team coach Collin Benjamin on Monday evening named his final selection of 25 players for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match against Angola.
The squad will lock horns with Angola on Wednesday at the 11 de November Stadium in Luanda, with the return leg slated for September 24 at the same venue.
According to a statement from the Namibia Football Association, the selected squad will depart for Luanda on Tuesday.
The U23 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for June 2023 in Morocco and will serve as a qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics.(Xinhua)

Post Views: 48
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Madrid playing catch-up while Atletico aim to put...

January 23, 2019

Basketball School League kicks-off

April 1, 2019

NASP going from strength to strength

September 13, 2021

Brave Warriors arrive safely in Swaziland

April 19, 2018

Chelsea confirm return of Lukaku for club record...

August 13, 2021

Ambunda vies for third world title

August 15, 2018

Geingob honours Namibian Paralympians .

September 9, 2021

Namibia, South Korea to explore options for further...

July 27, 2022

NFA, NSC and supporters club avail 3 supporters...

March 6, 2019

Namibian IPC team receives N.dollars 400 000 boost...

June 19, 2018