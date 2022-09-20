Namibia names final 25-man squad for U23 AFCON qualifier against Angola.

WINDHOEK, Sept. 20 — Namibia’s Under-23 national football team coach Collin Benjamin on Monday evening named his final selection of 25 players for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match against Angola.

The squad will lock horns with Angola on Wednesday at the 11 de November Stadium in Luanda, with the return leg slated for September 24 at the same venue.

According to a statement from the Namibia Football Association, the selected squad will depart for Luanda on Tuesday.

The U23 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for June 2023 in Morocco and will serve as a qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics.(Xinhua)