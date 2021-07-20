Namibia targets to vaccinate 750,000 people against COVID-19 by September

WINDHOEK, July 20 — Namibia’s Minister of Health, Kalumbi Shangula on Monday said the country aims to vaccinate around 750,000 people against COVID-19 by the end of September.

Namibia’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign which has been shelved due to the unavailability of vaccines resumed Monday following the delivery and distribution of 250,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine purchased by the Namibian government from China.

Shangula in a daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday said that the southwestern African nation shall increase the number of vaccination points in order to reduce the long wait for vaccination.

“We resumed the vaccination campaign countrywide on Monday. I visited four of the vaccination sites around Windhoek. At all the sites I visited, there are long queues of people waiting patiently to be vaccinated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shangula said over the past weeks, the country has observed the stabilization of new infections.

“We do not foresee an increase in the number of new infections beyond what we have experienced so far. We anticipate a gradual decline in both the number of new infections and deaths,” he said, adding that the disruption of the transmission chain through limiting interpersonal interactions and the vaccination campaign is starting to show dividends.

To date, Namibia has reported 112,824 cumulative confirmed cases and 2,532 deaths. (Xinhua)