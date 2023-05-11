Namibia’s Path to Sustainable Energy: Wave Power Fuels Hydrogen Project

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 11 — Finnish wave energy technology developer, AW-Energy Oy, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kaoko Green Energy Solutions (Pty) Ltd to collaborate on a project aimed at producing hydrogen from renewable energy sources, including wave energy, in Namibia. The partnership will leverage AW-Energy’s innovative WaveRoller device, designed to convert ocean wave energy into electricity. With Namibia’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions and the pressing need for alternative energy sources in the region, this collaboration marks an important step towards achieving those goals.

The project will be implemented in three stages, commencing with a comprehensive site design that includes the manufacturing and deployment of a WaveRoller wave farm along the coast of Swakopmund in western Namibia. This initial stage will lay the foundation for subsequent assessments of wave farm capacities in multiple locations.

In the second stage, the project will focus on evaluating the potential of wave farms in various areas, taking into account the unique characteristics of each location. This assessment will contribute to the development of a comprehensive wave energy infrastructure.

The final stage aims to expand wave energy plants to generate power for the grid, while also supporting crucial sectors such as desalination and green hydrogen projects. By delivering sustainable energy to the grid, the project will help address energy shortages in the region and promote the development of a reliable and environmentally friendly energy ecosystem.

Sacky Nalusha, Director at Kaoko Green Energy, highlighted the importance of exploring untapped and sustainable energy sources in the face of energy shortages in the region. Ocean waves, with their inherent potential, offer a viable solution to meet Namibia’s energy needs.

Namibia’s Green Hydrogen Council introduced its green hydrogen strategy at the Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference in November 2022. This strategy aligns with the country’s collaboration with European partners to ensure a sustainable supply of raw materials and drive the development of renewable energy and green hydrogen initiatives. The partnership with AW-Energy is a testament to Namibia’s determination to harness clean and renewable energy sources for a greener future.

The collaboration between AW-Energy and Kaoko Green Energy in Namibia marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions. By utilizing AW-Energy’s WaveRoller technology to harness the power of ocean waves, the project aims to produce renewable energy for hydrogen production, contributing to Namibia’s green hydrogen strategy. As Namibia focuses on expanding its renewable energy capacity and securing a sustainable energy supply, this initiative paves the way for a more environmentally conscious future and reinforces the country’s commitment to combating climate change. – Namibia Daily News