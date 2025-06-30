Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Namibia ships first export consignment under AfCFTA framework
Namibia ships first export consignment under AfCFTA framework
AfricaECONOMICSInternational

Namibia ships first export consignment under AfCFTA framework

June 30, 2025

WINDHOEK, June 30  — Namibia on Monday officially launched its inaugural export consignment under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

This event, held in the port city of Walvis Bay, marked a major step for the country’s economic integration into the continent, with Namibian salt being the first commodity to be exported under the new agreement.

“Today marks the beginning of a journey that seeks to position Namibia to take full advantage of Africa’s single market.

Traditionally, Namibia has relied on the Southern African Customs Union and the Southern African Development Community as its primary trade blocs,” Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said in her address.

She said that under the framework of the AfCFTA, Namibia now has the opportunity to expand its reach well beyond these regional borders, accessing new markets across the west, north and central Africa.

The AfCFTA, a flagship project of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, aims to create a single continental market of over 1.4 billion people with a combined GDP of about 3.4 trillion U.S. dollars, she said, adding that this offers Namibian businesses a “tremendous opportunity to expand their market reach, enhance competitiveness, and contribute to economic growth and diversification.”

Namibia signed the AfCFTA agreement on July 2, 2018, before depositing its instrument of ratification on Feb. 1, 2019. A significant step toward operational readiness was taken on Dec. 20, 2024, when Namibia gazetted its AfCFTA tariff offer, thereby positioning itself to commence trading under the framework. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 12
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Second Ebola case reported in DR Congo

October 14, 2021

Tanzania destroys marijuana farms in heightened anti-drug campaign

February 9, 2018

Tanzania’s largest trade fair opens with 22 foreign...

July 3, 2022

Angolans go to polls to elect new president...

August 23, 2017

Iran ready for deal with U.S. if national...

April 22, 2025

Congratulations to Zambian President HAKAINDE S. HICHILEMA for...

August 16, 2021

A Landmark Meeting at CPC’s Centenary.

November 22, 2021

Africa CDC to deploy emergency response team in...

February 16, 2021

Sudan’s sovereign council accepts attorney general’s resignation, removes...

May 18, 2021

South African court denies bail application of Parliament...

February 4, 2022