Trending Now
Home National Namibia selects team for upcoming IESF Esports World Championships regional games
Namibia selects team for upcoming IESF Esports World Championships regional games
NationalSports

Namibia selects team for upcoming IESF Esports World Championships regional games

written by Derdy August 21, 2021

WINDHOEK, Aug. 21 — The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) selected five athletes for the upcoming online regional games of the International Esports Federation’s (IESF) 13th Esports World Championships slated between September and October 2021.
NESA Public Relations Officer Andra van Schalkwyk on Friday told Xinhua that if Namibia is victorious at the regional event, the next stop will be the World Championship Finals scheduled for Eilat, Israel in November 2021.
The squad, which comprises Andries ‘Fluye’ Wahl (captain), Ezee ‘TheEzZ’ Viljoen, Ilario ‘NoWher3’ Izaks, Pieter ‘P9T’ Kok, and Talon ‘Shackles’ Izaks, was selected following a successful national tournament final on July 31, she added.
According to van Schalkwyk, international matches are also being arranged to keep the Namibia athletes in top form, to sharpen their skills for the challenge ahead.
“Potentially we will have friendlies with participants from South Africa, in preparation for the upcoming tournaments,” she added.
The IESF 2021 Esports World Championships will see athletes compete for national glory in DOTA 2, CS:GO, Tekken 7, and eFootball PES series. The tournament will be hosted by the Israeli Esports Association and Maccabi World Union and so far a record of 85 countries have registered to participate. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 6
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia Rugby Union holds online refresher course. 

February 25, 2021

Peresic’s late strike breaks brave Iceland’s hearts

June 26, 2018

Total Tara Rally 50th edition launched in Windhoek

October 14, 2018

Swakopmund municipality to upgrade sport infrastructure for youth...

October 16, 2018

//Kharas wins Skorpion Zinc Under-17 Cup

August 28, 2018

Sunshine Boxing Fiesta slated for 30 November

November 1, 2018

Nam Invitational team goes down fighting against the...

September 23, 2018

March 11, 2021

Namibia leads Cosassa medal standing on opening day

May 8, 2018

NESFD concluding first leg this weekend

May 25, 2018