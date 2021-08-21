Namibia selects team for upcoming IESF Esports World Championships regional games

WINDHOEK, Aug. 21 — The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) selected five athletes for the upcoming online regional games of the International Esports Federation’s (IESF) 13th Esports World Championships slated between September and October 2021.

NESA Public Relations Officer Andra van Schalkwyk on Friday told Xinhua that if Namibia is victorious at the regional event, the next stop will be the World Championship Finals scheduled for Eilat, Israel in November 2021.

The squad, which comprises Andries ‘Fluye’ Wahl (captain), Ezee ‘TheEzZ’ Viljoen, Ilario ‘NoWher3’ Izaks, Pieter ‘P9T’ Kok, and Talon ‘Shackles’ Izaks, was selected following a successful national tournament final on July 31, she added.

According to van Schalkwyk, international matches are also being arranged to keep the Namibia athletes in top form, to sharpen their skills for the challenge ahead.

“Potentially we will have friendlies with participants from South Africa, in preparation for the upcoming tournaments,” she added.

The IESF 2021 Esports World Championships will see athletes compete for national glory in DOTA 2, CS:GO, Tekken 7, and eFootball PES series. The tournament will be hosted by the Israeli Esports Association and Maccabi World Union and so far a record of 85 countries have registered to participate. (Xinhua)