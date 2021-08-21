Trending Now
Namibia Roads Authority is to introduce written learners license tests in different local languages
National

Namibia Roads Authority is to introduce written learners license tests in different local languages

written by Derdy August 21, 2021

WINDHOEK, Aug 21  —  The Roads Authority (RA) is pleased to announce the introduction of written learner license tests in several local languages at all NaTIS Centres/Offices countrywide, effective from Monday, 23 August 2021.

Local languages will now be offered as an option for written learner license tests to applicants who are not conversant in English.

English will still be the primary medium for the tests at all NaTIS Centres/offices. The language options are Afrikaans, Nama/Damara (Khoekhoegowab), Otjiherero, Oshiwambo, Oshikwanyama,
Rukwangali and Silozi. Other vernaculars will be added in the future.

The above-mentioned local languages will be offered at NaTIS Centres nationwide. License Applicants are required to submit their application forms in boxes, which are located at all the relevant NaTIS Centers.

Thereafter, applicants will be contacted via the RA SMS line 2000 to confirm the date and time to visit the NaTIS Office to complete the booking process.

 

NDN Reporter

