Namibia seeks to strengthen fishing industry through inclusive reforms

WINDHOEK, April 22 — Namibia is seeking to strengthen its fishing industry through inclusive reforms, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said, stressing the need for dialogue to address employment challenges and safeguard fish stocks.

Speaking during a working visit to the coastal town of Walvis Bay, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the government is engaging industry leaders, workers’ unions, and other stakeholders to better understand the challenges facing the sector and identify practical solutions.

The fishing sector remains a key part of Namibia‘s economy, contributing to employment, foreign exchange earnings, and food security, but concerns remain over the sustainability of marine resources.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said that protecting fish stocks is critical to ensuring the long-term viability of the sector and its continued contribution to the national economy.

The sector has been undergoing a transition in recent years following regulatory reforms, quota adjustments, and sustainability pressures that have reshaped operations and employment.

The president said that the consultations form part of broader efforts under Namibia‘s Sixth National Development Plan, which identifies the fishing industry as a key enabler of economic growth and a pathway toward achieving Vision 2030. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 17