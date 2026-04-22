Namibia launches solidarity campaign calling for end to Cuba blockade

WINDHOEK, April 22– Namibia on Wednesday launched a national solidarity campaign to support Cuba, with senior parliamentary leadership calling for the lifting of long-standing unilateral sanctions against the Caribbean nation.

Speaking at the launch, Speaker of the National Assembly Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the campaign, inaugurated in Windhoek, aims to mobilize public awareness, partnerships, and material support for Cuba, while reinforcing diplomatic and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Namibia‘s position on Cuba reflects a consistent national stance grounded in international solidarity and respect for sovereignty, she said, adding that the blockade has had sustained humanitarian and developmental impacts.

The speaker noted that the restrictive measures imposed on Cuba constitute a violation of international norms and should be brought to an end without delay, urging broader global support for efforts to lift the sanctions.

Cuban Ambassador to Namibia Sergio De La Uz detailed the impact of the six-decade-long U.S. blockade against Cuba, emphasizing how it has hindered economic development and access to essential goods.

He expressed gratitude for Namibians’ solidarity in supporting Cuba’s struggle for economic independence and called for continued cooperation between the two nations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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