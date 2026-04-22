An Exceptional Capricorn Private Wealth Baroque Concert Experience Awaits Windhoek

On Saturday, 25 and Sunday, 26 April 2026 at 18:30, audiences are invited to an exceptional Capricorn Private Wealth Baroque concert at the Reformed Church in Luther Street in Windhoek, an event set to be one of the cultural highlights of the year, performed by the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO).

Proudly supported by Capricorn Private Wealth as the main sponsor, the concert celebrates musical excellence and international collaboration. The distinguished programme brings together celebrated masterpieces of the Baroque era, featuring works by Vivaldi, Bach, and Handel, including the iconic Music for the Royal Fireworks.

This year’s concert is made even more remarkable through the participation of internationally acclaimed

musicians, elevating the performance to a truly world-class level. The first half of the programme showcases an inspiring line-up of Namibia’s rising young musical talent, offering a rich and varied repertoire.

Audiences can look forward to exquisite solo performances, including works for violin (including a piece for two violins) and viola, as well as expressive vocal selections that highlight the depth and beauty of the Baroque era. These emerging artists will perform under the direction of esteemed South African conductor Xavier Cloete, whose dynamic leadership

brings depth and vitality to the stage.

A standout highlight of the evening will be Vivaldi’s Double Flute Concerto, performed by internationally renowned Italian flautist Luisa Sello alongside distinguished NNSO flautist Hans-Peter Drobisch. Their collaboration promises brilliance, precision, and captivating musical dialogue.

In the second half, the NNSO presents an equally powerful highlight. Joined by the Bad Vilbeler Chamber Orchestra, its esteemed German guest ensemble, 52 musicians will unite to create a rich and immersive sound experience, bringing Baroque masterpieces to life with grandeur and finesse.

Another exceptional moment will be Vivaldi’s Double Violin Concerto, performed by the lead violinists of the two orchestras, Jürgen Kriess and Anna Caroline Gravenhorst, whose artistry and synergy promise an interpretation of the highest musical level. The NNSO is delighted about this exciting collaboration.

Adding yet another dimension to the evening, conductor Xavier Cloete will return to the stage in the second half as a soloist, performing Vivaldi’s Bassoon Concerto, demonstrating remarkable versatility as both conductor and instrumentalis.

With one highlight following another, this concert promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Baroque music, an inspiring fusion of local excellence and international artistry. Tickets are available online via NamEvents or www.nnso.info.

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