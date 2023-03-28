Team Namibia and Namibia Tourism Board sign MOU to boost domestic tourism

Trending Now
Economics

March 28, 2023

By Staff reporter

WINDHOEK, March 28  —  Team Namibia and Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation and teamwork between the two organizations. In the MoU, both entities have agreed to collaborate and promote domestic travel to boost the local economy.

Sidney Hanstein, Chairperson of Team Namibia, expressed his enthusiasm for the MoU and stated that Team Namibia is looking forward to working closely with NTB to promote local tourism. Hanstein added that supporting the local tourism industry is crucial for the country’s economic growth and development.

Buying from and supporting local tourism, creates job opportunities, strengthens the local economy, and helps to conserve the natural environment and cultural assets and traditions. Therefore, this MoU is a significant milestone towards the growth and development of the Namibian tourism industry.  – Namibia Daily News

