Theft Under False Pretense

By Lylie Happiness

Tsumeb, Sept. 8 – On Friday, August 25, 2023, at FNB Tsumeb, a disturbing case of theft under false pretences came to light. The alleged perpetrator, a former employee of Telecom Namibia in Tsumeb, deceived the complainant by claiming that Telecom vehicles (bakkies) were available for auction at a discounted price for employees.

According to Inspector Ellen Nehale, the Community Affairs Officer for Oshikoto, the complainant was convinced by this false information and subsequently transferred N$148,000 into the suspect’s bank account to secure a bakkie at the staff rate. The understanding was that the bakkie would be handed over to the complainant on September 4, 2023, in Tsumeb.

However, the suspect reneged on the agreement and began using the deposited money for personal purposes. An investigation revealed that N$11,000 had already been spent, leaving N$137,000 frozen in the suspect’s account.

Notably, the victim and the suspect were acquaintances, and the suspect remains at large, known as a former Telecom Namibia employee in Tsumeb. The investigation is ongoing.

Inspector Ellen Nehale issued a stern warning, advising the public to exercise caution to avoid falling victim to scams. She emphasized the importance of conducting business transactions through reputable and legitimate channels. Prospective buyers were urged not to make payments until they had physically seen the items or verified proof of ownership.

Furthermore, Inspector Nehale cautioned against transferring money to individuals’ bank accounts without verifying the legitimacy of the business and avoiding transactions initiated through social media advertisements.

She encouraged members of the public to promptly report any suspicious activities related to scams to their nearest police stations, fostering a safer community for all. – Namibia Daily News