Namibia requires Trusted Travel, Global Haven system verification for entry and exit to battle COVID-19

WINDHOEK, Nov. 26 — Namibian health authorities on Thursday said that only COVID-19 certificates obtained on the Trusted Travel platform or verified on the Global Haven system will be valid for exit from or entry into Namibia at all points of entry as of Jan. 15, 2022.

The Trusted Travel Platform was officially launched in Namibia on Nov. 8, for verification and authentication of COVID-19 test results.

Namibia’s Health and Social Services Ministry Executive Director, Ben Nangombe said that the transition period for the Trusted Travel Platform has been extended from Dec. 1, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022, to allow for a smooth transition, especially given many anticipated travels during the festive season.

Initially, the Namibian authorities had stated that it will become mandatory to have all traveler’s PCR results entered on the system by Dec. 1, 2021.

“Travellers are advised to keep abreast with new updates that will be shared on the platform from time to time,” he said.

Nangombe meanwhile said the ministry appreciates the cooperation and input received from the public and concerned industries in perfecting the Trusted Travel system as an intervention to curb the potential importation of positive COVID-19 cases into Namibia. (Xinhua)