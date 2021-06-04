Namibia registers record daily count of COVID-19 cases

WINDHOEK, June 4 — Namibia on Thursday recorded 717 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since the pandemic broke out in the country last year, said Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula.

In a statement, Shangula said COVID-19 cases were rising at an alarming rate nationwide.

“This is an indication that the public is not strictly following the COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures,” the minister said.

COVID-19 were recorded in 13 regions nationwide with Capital Windhoek logging the highest number at 382 out of the 717 cases.

Namibia has so far reported 877 deaths and 56,981 confirmed cases. (Xinhua)