Namibia reaffirms commitment to sustainable conservation

WINDHOEK, March 4– Namibia joined the international community in celebrating World Wildlife Day, an occasion that the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) said is a vital moment to reflect on the nation’s progress in protecting its diverse flora and fauna.

MEFT spokesperson Vilho Hangula on Wednesday told Xinhua that the day, celebrated on Tuesday, serves as a platform for the government to evaluate and strengthen its conservation strategies. “World Wildlife Day means a lot to Namibia,” Hangula said.

“It provides an opportunity for the government to reflect on the efforts being made toward the conservation of wild animals and plants.”

Home to some of the world’s most significant populations of wild animals and rare plants, Namibia has long been recognized for its robust approach to wildlife management. The country’s conservation model, which integrates community-led initiatives with government oversight, remains a global benchmark for sustainable protection.

World Wildlife Day was officially designated by the 68th United Nations General Assembly in 2013. Observed annually on March 3, the day commemorates the signing of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and aims to raise awareness of the unique contributions that wild animals and plants make to human well-being and the health of the planet. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

